Thursday, March 8, 2007
Tast completes historical renovation for use as office space
When Peter Tast set out to get approval to renovate the ramshackle white house that sits just west of Brittania Yachting on Route 25A (before in below photo), he said he hoped to transform it from an eyesore to a sight for sore eyes.
The owner of TAST CORP Construction and Design, a commercial and industrial contractor, replaced decorative fascia and restored as much of the clapboard siding as he could. He installed historically correct two over two windows on the turn of the 20th century house and painted it cream, plum and turquoise.
“We’re going to great lengths to restore it in an appropriate way,” Mr. Tast said in 2005.
Now that the work is complete, most would agree that he succeeded in all of his goals. At their most recent meetings, both the Northport Village Board of Trustees and Planning Board unanimously approved the release of a $34,000 cash performance bond that Mr. Tast was required to post to ensure that on site improvements were completed.
“He really did a fantastic job,” said Planning Board Chair Rich Boziwick. Mayor George Doll agreed.
The improvements included parking area edging, installing landscaping, concrete sidewalks, parking area stone and lighting, a retaining wall and three drainage pools.
According to Superintendent of Public Works Joe Correia, the Village requirement that Tast install 170 linear feet of stockade fencing at the rear of the .16-acre property was waived because Brittania already has a fence installed.
The businessman bought the house in 2003 in hopes of opening the office of his business there and, in doing so, restoring the house.
Before Mr. Tast was issued his building permit, he had to clear some hurdles. One of the biggest was eliminated in July 2004 when the Northport Village Zoning Board of Appeals gave him a variance allowing an office at the site, necessary because, as part of the restrictions placed on the Britannia Yachting Club when it opened shops and a restaurant at the location in 1988, the house was not to be used as anything but a residence.
But the house's location at a sharp bend on a busy road didn't lend itself to the use as a residence. The house was no longer used and it fell into serious disrepair.
He eventually received the necessary permit and variance approvals, including one that allowed a 22 by 10-foot garage at the east side of the property.
Mr. Tast also received necessary permits from the New York State Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, the latter necessary because the building is on State Route 25A.
TAST has a lot of experience with historical restoration and the challenges they can create. While restoring the 110-year-old St. Gregory’s Church in Seaford, TAST workers had to level the wooden floor that had dropped three inches in the center by pouring new concrete footings in the existing dirt crawl space and using jacks and new steel wood beams to reinforce it.
