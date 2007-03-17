Saturday, March 17, 2007
Early morning fire guts brand new house
The East Northport Fire Department was called to Old Bridge Road in Northport in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 9 after a fire was reported in a brand new $1.7 million new home in the Estates at Preston Hollow, which is marketed as a five-house development of luxury custom homes on one-acre property sites.
The home, which serves as the model home for the neighborhood being built by Melville-based Island Wide Builders, was unoccupied, according to East Northport Fire Department Chief Bruce Gosik who said the site was particularly hazardous because it had been extremely cold and the ground was covered with sheets of ice.
“We received the call at 2:16 a.m. from the Suffolk County dispatcher and at that time it was 8 degrees,” Chief Gosik said. “There were freezing temperatures and ice all over. When my First Assistant Chief John McCoy arrived the fire was fully involved. It’s clear from the photos that the fire started in the middle of the house.”
He said that the fire had clearly been burning for a long time before the firefighters arrived. “The middle was burnt out. It was going for a long time before we got there. It’s a pretty remote location and the only house nearby didn’t get home until later that morning,” he said, adding that he does not know who contacted the Suffolk County dispatcher.
Approximately 40 members of the East Northport Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue, two ambulances and a
with 2 engines, 1 ladder, 1 rescue, 2 ambulances and a fire police vehicle. Fifteen members each from the Kings Park and Northport Fire Departments also responded.
Kings Park responded with a ladder to assist and Northport provided a fast team. Northport also handled an ambulance call for the East Northport department while its members were fighting the Old Bridge Road fire.
Chief Gosik said that the fire was under control within an hour and the site was cleared by 5:15 a.m. The cause is still undetermined.
“The guys did a great job and everyone went home safe despite all the slipping and sliding and the large volume of fire,” he said.
—K. Campbell
Posted by The Northport Observer at 8:42 AM
Labels: east northport, fire, old bridge road