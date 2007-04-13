The Diana, Northport, NY

That is a beautiful picture. I left Northport in February and boy do I miss it! One thing I don't miss is that awful fire horn and siren. They don't have them here, thank goodness. They have a paid fire department. When I was in Northport I spoke to many people about the fire horn/siren and it became very apparent to me that the horn/siren are totally unnessasary! There were so many houses I would've considered buying but they were too close to that horn! I know people who live in the section near the little farm in the village who are miserable about the siren there. Why can't the citizens of Northport do something about that useless, irritating noise? It's a shame, because otherwise the village is such a peaceful, fun place to be.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
That is a beautiful picture. I left Northport in February and boy do I miss it! One thing I don't miss is that awful fire horn and siren. They don't have them here, thank goodness. They have a paid fire department. When I was in Northport I spoke to many people about the fire horn/siren and it became very apparent to me that the horn/siren are totally unnessasary! There were so many houses I would've considered buying but they were too close to that horn! I know people who live in the section near the little farm in the village who are miserable about the siren there. Why can't the citizens of Northport do something about that useless, irritating noise? It's a shame, because otherwise the village is such a peaceful, fun place to be.
Post a Comment