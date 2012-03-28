Wednesday, March 28, 2012
Town-installed Bulkhead ‘Disappearing,' According to Village Activist
By KELLY CAMPBELL
Village resident and civic activist Sally Wadsworth says the bulkhead installed by the Town of Huntington two years is ago at the so-called clammers dock is literally “disappearing.”
“Whatever they built is not right for our conditions,” she said, presenting the Board with photographs showing the rapid deterioration. “It’s not very environmentally friendly. It’s ugly. It looks like we don’t care about it. Someone is going to hurt themselves. Or lose a dog. Things are falling into the harbor.”
And when she informed the Northport Village Board of this at its Tuesday, May 1 meeting, Mayor George Doll, a lobsterman by trade, said he thoroughly agrees.
“It’s been falling in since [the Town] built it,” he said. “I’m glad you have the picture of the south slip because when the contractor jettied the material in there he dug up the bottom and there were all kinds of rocks, batteries, everything and we asked him, ‘are you going to take that out?’ and he said, ‘no. In fact, I’m not allowed to take that out.”
On Wednesday, Town spokesperson Joan Cergol said that Huntington’s new Director of the Department of Maritime Services, Harold Acker—he replaced Jody Anastosio last year—was aware of the problem after being contacted by Mrs. Wadsworth and had visited it recently.
“He explained what she thought the problem was and Mr. Acker did go down to bulkhead with one of our town engineers and they took photographs and looked closely at it,” Ms. Cergol said. “He said that there are maybe two sections that have problems and one engineer is going to go back at low tide to get a better look at the sections and if there is a problem the town will address it.”
—K. CAMPBELL
