Monday, July 23, 2007
Approved by Voters in May, Work Begins at Norwood Elementary
Work began last week on at least one project approved by voters on May 15. Proposition 2 sought voter approval to expend funds for two capital projects from both the district’s existing capital reserve fund and the general fund for two capital projects.
The capital reserve fund was approved by the voters in May 1997 and provided for an annual $500,000 budgetary allocation to the reserve account.
The two projects recommended for the 2007-2008 year were replacement of remaining classroom windows at Norwood Avenue Elementary School for a cost estimated at $167,000 and replacement/renovation of classroom windows at Ocean Avenue Elementary School for a cost estimated at $333,000.
Other work to be done to Northport-East Northport School district buildings this year was approved by voters May 15 under Proposition 3, which provides capital project funding in addition to the State Education Department Building Aid. Northport is eligible to receive a total combined aid of $2,8623,00—$2,089,719 from the State under the EXCEL program and $772,281 in SED Building Aid—for: security systems for the two middle schools similar to the high school at a cost of $897,500; enhanced security measures at all elementary schools and the William J. Brosnan Building on Laurel Avenue at a cost of $409,300; renovation of the heating system at Dickinson Avenue Elementary School at a cost of $57,500; replacement of floor tiles in several classrooms at Northport Middle School at a cost of $80,000; renovation of student lavatories at Dickinson Avenue at a cost of $70,500; replacement of hallway ceiling tiles and lighting at Norwood, Pulaski and Fifth Avenue Elementary Schools and East Northport Middle School at a cost of $552,200; window replacement at Northport Middle School at a cost of $795,000.
Although the money is not a loan, the district will incur minimal costs associated with the borrowing of funds and the lag time in receiving aid.
—K. Campbell
